New battery solution simplifies energy system monitoring in Nigeria

By Chioma Obinna, edited by Prince Osuagwu

To reduce the cost of power and increase reliability, a UK-based energy company, enee.io, has introduced a proprietary battery monitoring solution into the Nigerian market.

Energy crisis has remained a major challenge for residents and businesses for years in Nigeria. To solve this crisis, enee.io decided to solve this fundamental power management problem using technology in partnership with Aspire Power Solutions to launch innovative battery monitoring solution.

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Enee.io, David Smith said the app is designed for home and business users to be able to help them manage their energy systems more efficiently while speaking at workshop in Lagos.

He said: “We are leveraging cutting-edge technologies and fostering collaborative partnerships. This fitness tracker for energy system, is latest advancements in energy solutions, which reduce energy costs and increasing reliability.

“We want to help people have reliable power at the lowest cost possible. So by you know, in the future as well, we will be able to help people make the switch from diesel and grid to generators and grid to solar power and batteries to help them have more reliable power.

“In regions with poor grid power, generators are often used to provide back-up power. Generators are very expensive to run and highly polluting.

“Nigeria is the biggest market for what we do due to the problem of its energy supply challenges with the grid supply, people not being able to access energy very easily.

“In all the countries in Africa, for example, Nigeria, has so many more diesel generators and just the size of the problem and the size of the market. Nigeria is that natural country to start with. Following Nigeria, we’ll be looking at South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, we are already active in Angola, Zambia and Egypt.”

Smith said that Enee.io is set out to optimise energy system and keep operations running 24/7, this monitoring application extends the life of your batteries and enables you to monitor locally or compare data across multiple locations. You also get automated prompt action before problems occur.

He explained that Enee.io has simplified the system by providing a mobile app, available for Android and iOS devices, that allows users to purchase and also there is online reporting as well.

While shedding light on the evolving energy landscape and groundbreaking technologies, sustainable practices, and emerging trends shaping the future of the energy industry were discussed.

Attendees gained deep insight into challenges and opportunities within the sector while also exploring collaborative strategies to address them.

One of the highlights of the workshop was the exhibition that provided a unique opportunity for attendees to understand this cutting-edge solution that can transform the way batteries are monitored. Through interactive displays and demonstrations, participants saw firsthand how the wireless smart sensors gathers real-time insights from every battery in every location and can increase battery life up to 40 percent.