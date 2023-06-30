‘Never too late to be a mother’, Naomi Campbell welcomes second child at 53

British supermodel, Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child at the age of 53.

Naomi shared the news on her Instagram account on Thursday, stressing that ‘it’s never too late to become a mother’.

Sharing a photo of the newborn, she wrote, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence.

“A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Baby boy. It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Campbell welcomed her first child, a girl, in May 2021, at the age of 50.