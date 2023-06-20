NEITI to Tinubu: Re-invest petrol subsidy savings on Nigerians

By Obas Esiedesa

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, has urged President Bola Tinubu to re-invest savings made from the removal of subsidies on petrol on infrastructure and other social programmes to make life easier for Nigerians.

The Executive Secretary, NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji who spoke to journalists in Abuja yesterday at the a stakeholders’ workshop on the 2022 annual progress report in the Nigerian extractive industries, said having taken the bold step to remove the subsidy, the president has to show Nigerians the benefit of the policy.

Dr. Orji, who insisted that subsidy payments have been wasteful and riddled with corruption, said investments in infrastructures and other measures to alleviate the economic pains on the people are needed urgently.

He pointed out that the “removal of subsidy will free a lot of resources for the government to do a lot more and the figures are there. We only continue to join forces with the civil societies and the media to highlight that once the subsidies have been removed, the next thing is to put a robust arrangement in place to manage the savings that we made from the removal.

“To make sure that these savings reflect in the way and manner we apply the resources to the re-building of our social infrastructures, roads, electricity, providing security, healthcare, jobs and improving the general wellbeing of Nigerians. So that Nigerians will know the difference between when subsidies existed and when it was removed. This will take time and requires a lot of planning.

“The second phase is some short term steps that need to be put in place to cushion the immediate effect that subsidy removal has brought on the very vulnerable who are spread across the country”, he added.

He explained that the country’s annual progress report is a requirement of the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, that requires “that all stakeholders – companies, government and civil society involved in the EITI process, including those not on the MSG (Multi-Stakeholders Group), should be able to participate in reviewing the impact of EITI implementation, provide feedbacks, and have their views reflected in the annual progress report”.