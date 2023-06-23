Ned Nwoko escapes being on Titanic Submarine, mourns friend

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- SENATOR Ned Munir Nwoko, PDP, Delta North has described the death of his close friend and business partner, Hermish Harding as sad, unfortunate, shocking and devastating.

Senator Nwoko who took to his official Instagram account to mourn the passing of Harding expressed his grief over the loss.

Harding tragically died during a submarine expedition to visit the ruins of the Titanic ship. In 2020, Senator Nwoko and Harding embarked on an expedition to Antarctica together.

Nwoko shared, “I have lost a very dear friend and business partner. Captain Hermish Harding. We both went on a very dangerous expedition to the Southpole Antarctica few years back. He was a gulf stream pilot who flew across the world in a record-breaking expedition by Guinness World Record for circumnavigation of the earth some years ago.

“He descended into the Mariana. He also invited me on his space shuttle last year and this very Titan ill-fated adventure but I was tied down with national duties. Above all, he was a partner on the various research into eradication of malaria in Africa project. He was very enthusiastic about it and always gave his support at every given opportunity.

“His last message to me was this last Sunday when he told me they were ready to dive to the Titanic if the weather permits. He loved adventure and challenges. My heart bleeds for his dear wife and kids who have become family friends over the years. We will surely miss his wealth of experience.”

It has been reported that Senator Nwoko’s recent inauguration as one of the Senators of the 10th National Assembly prevented him from joining Harding on the ill-fated Titanic expedition, which ended tragically, shocking the world.

Harding, along with four others, lost their lives in the submarine. The casualties included OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

The United States Coast Guard declared them dead after days of searching, as the small vessel transporting them to the 111-year-old Titanic wreckage site suffered a catastrophic implosion.