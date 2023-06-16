NDYC to Tinubu: Be impartial in investigating Bawa

By Dickson Omobola

Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, yesterday, urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure that investigations into the alleged misconduct of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, was impartially conducted.

NDYC said the decision to suspend Bawa showcased the President’s commitment to tackling corruption and upholding the principles of good governance.

In a statement, National Coordinator, NDYC, Israel Uwejeyan, urged the President to be steadfast in his fight against corruption, adding that it has negatively affected the nation.

The statement read: “We recognise that the decision to suspend the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor and EFCC Chairman was made in the best interest of our nation and its citizens. It signifies a significant stride towards ensuring accountability, transparency, and the restoration of public trust in key institutions.

“We urge President Tinubu to ensure that the investigations into the alleged misconduct are conducted with the utmost thoroughness and impartiality. It is of paramount importance that due process is followed, and justice is served.

“This will not only set a strong precedent but also demonstrate the President’s dedication to establishing a fair and just society. Furthermore, we want to emphasise the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of the EFCC as a whole.

“Corruption has deeply permeated the system, compromising its effectiveness in combating economic crimes. We urge President Tinubu to seize this opportunity to initiate wide-ranging reforms within the EFCC, strengthen its internal mechanisms, and equip it with the necessary resources to carry out its mandate effectively.”

“In light of these recent developments, we respectfully request that the President extends the scope of investigations to include prominent figures such as the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Malami, the Minister of Aviation, Mr Sirika, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Mrs Saadiyya Umar Farouk, and various other officials allegedly involved in corrupt practices within President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.”