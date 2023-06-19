NDLEA tasks families against stigmatising drug users

Nasarawa State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has tasked stakeholders, especially families to desist from stigmatisation and discrimination against drug users.

Mr Peter Odaudu, Commander of the agency in the state, gave the charge at a news conference on Monday in Lafia.

This was part of activities to mark the 2023 United Nations (UN) International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Odaudu stated that showing love to drug users, especially by family members would go a long way to help in the fight to prevent use and enhance the rehabilitation and reintegration into the society of those already hooked on drugs.

“For us to effectively stop stigmatisation we must begin sensitisation from the family. In more developed climes, they have what is called Halfway-homes.

“This is where drug users undergoing rehabilitation are taken to be reconciled with their families, pissed off by the actions, before finally letting them return home.

“So, if we must stop stigmatisation, we must work essentially with the family,” Odaudu said.

The commander noted that the UN Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking was geared towards appraisal of the counter-narcotic efforts of member countries.

He said the day was also set aside to draw attention to the plight of drug abusers and to elicit support towards their cause.

Odaudu said that the theme for 2023 celebration “People First, Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention,” emphasised the need to show love and care to those involved in drug abuse.

“It places a demand on all and sundry to desist from stigmatising drug abuser and to focus attention on how to strengthen prevention from doing drugs,” he added.

The commander highlighted the agency’s itinerary for the week-long celebration to include sensitisation exercise in motor parks and motorcycle association office, road work, prayers in Churches and Mosques.

He said the activities would end with the grand finale on June 26, when he would reel out the score card of the agency in the state.

Odaudu, therefore, sought stakeholders’ collaboration to tackle the menace of drug abuse and reverse the status of Nasarawa State as having the second highest drug prevalent rate in North Central geo-political zone.