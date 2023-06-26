NDLEA seizes 2 tones of Narcotics in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) Sokoto command has seized 2 tones of narcotics worth billions of naira market price between January 2022 to date.



The commandant of the NDLEA in the state Adamu Iro Muhammad disclosed this to newsmen at a press conference to mark this year’s International day against drugs abuse and Illicit Trafficking held at the command headquarters in Sokoto.



He said the objectives of celebrating the day is to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world free of drugs abuse, saying that each year individuals, families, communities and organisations globally joined hands to increase awareness on problems drugs posed to the society.



According to him, this year’s theme of the day is “PEOPLE FIRST: Stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention,” this year’s theme is hope to raise awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy.



He said NDLEA under the leadership of General Buba Marwa retired is transformed to address the challenges as evident in the turnout of arrest, seizures, convictions sensitisation and partnering with earn the Agency recognition and commendation from National, Regional and International bodies.

He said during the period under review the Agency arrested 247 suspects with 58 convictions and with rehabilitation and counseling of 35 male drugs users.



The NDLEA described as wearisome as the use of Snuffs,Shrestha, Akuskura and methamphetamine (ice) is gaining ground in Sokoto state, adding that some the drugs are more dangerous than Cocaine and Heroin.



He called for bi -.laws to address the use and distribution of afore mentioned drugs in states around the country.



” People who allow their premises to be use for drugs trade and consumption will have such premises investigated and recommended for possible forfeiture to the federal Government.