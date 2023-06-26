NDLEA secured 58 convictions in 18 months in Sokoto – Commander

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sokoto State Command, says it secured 58 conviction of suspects from January 2022 till date.

NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Adamu Iro, made the disclosure on Monday in Sokoto while addressing newsmen on the occasion of the 2023 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s celebration is: “People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention.”

Iro said that the command, within the period under review, arrested no fewer than 247 drug abuse suspects, adding that the figure was made up of 240 males and seven females.

The commander said that more than 1.97 million kilogrammes of illicit substances were also seized with the same period.

He said that the substances included: 1.5 million kilogrammes of suspected cannabis sativa, 200,067kg of psychotropic substances and 248,056kg of Codeine-based syrups, bringing the total of the illicit substances seized within the period to about two tones.

He further stated that the command had rehabilitated no fewer than suspected 35 victims of drug abuse within the period.

Iro noted that the command strongly believed that there was connection between drug abuse and banditry, kidnapping and other related crimes bedeviling the state.

Consequently, he said that the command was ready to compliment all efforts aimed at surmounting the insecurity confronting not only the state but the country at large

“We are, therefore, assuring the government and the good people of Sokoto that we are all out with a renewed vigour,” he said.

The commander also warned those allowing their premises to be used for drug trade and consumption in the state to stop or face possible forfeiture of their properties to the government.

He thanked the state government for providing an enabling environment for the agency to function toward making the state drug free.

Iro appreciated the traditional and religious institutions, under the leadership of Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III, for their sustained support to the command. (NAN)