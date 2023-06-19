NDLEA nabs 2 Qatar-based drug lords, intercepts meth consignment at MMIA

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Two Qatar-based drug kingpins, Eyah Nnamdi, alias Murphy and Ugwuoke Oluchukwu have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, following the interception of their methamphetamine consignment at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

Ugwuoke was the first to be arrested on June 9, during the outward clearance of Qatar Airways passengers at the departure point, Terminal 2 of the Lagos airport.

It was learned that NDLEA officers discovered that the suspect was travelling to Doha with an Ivorian international passport with the name Hien Narcisse.

It was gathered that further scrutiny of his black carry-on luggage led to the discovery of a false bottom concealment of two parcels of crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine weighing 1.00kg.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a Nigerian, who had gone to obtain an Ivorian passport for his travels.

He confessed that he travelled to Qatar in August 2022, and returned from the Arab nation about two months ago to perfect arrangements for the movement of the drug consignment.

A further probe led operatives to discover that his Qatar-based senior partner in the trade simply identified as Murphy, was lurking around in Eziani, his home town in Enugu State.