NDLEA congratulates Eze Anaba, says NGE remains paragon of democratic practice 

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has congratulated the new President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, and Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Eze Anaba on his victory at the guild’s election.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa

in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, wished Anaba and other newly elected executives of the guild a successful tenure in office.

He commended the conduct of the NGE election, saying the sense of sportsmanship demonstrated by Anaba and his opponent, Bolaji Adebiyi was exemplary.

Recall that at the Biennial Convention of the NGE held in Owerri, the Imo state capital, Mr. Anaba of Vanguard Newspapers scored 250 votes to defeat Adebiyi, a former Editor with the ThisDay Newspapers, who scored 81 votes.

According to Marwa, Anaba’s margin win at the election that produced the current leadership of the NGE is no doubt a confirmation of the Vanguard editor’s acceptability and popularity among his colleagues.

He stated, “The NGE continues to position itself as a paragon of democratic practice in the conduct of its elections, which have always been rancour-free and yielded quality leadership.

“Your antecedent as a thoroughbred professional is an assurance that the affairs of the all-important NGE are, once again, in a pair of safe hands.

“On behalf of officers, men and, women of NDLEA, kindly accept my congratulations and convey the same to the newly-election executive members of NGE,” he said.

Marwa noted that the NDLEA appreciates the support from the media, especially from members of the editors guild, who have given impetus to the agency’s renewed push against illicit drugs.

He stated, “Your solidarity and that of other editors have given us a pathway to the public and facilitated the attainment of the crucial goal of catalysing social action against the scourge of illicit substances.

“We are confident that the new leadership of the guild will further strengthen the existing cooperation, and we look forward to a robust partnership with NGE under your watch.

“Let me also use this opportunity to thank you personally for every way you have helped to further anti-drug advocacy in your publication, the Vanguard newspaper.

“While I look forward to hearing news of your greater achievements, please accept the assurances of my best regards,” he said.