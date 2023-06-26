NDIOPC threatens Chevron over refusal to convert Itsekiri graduates to staff

Chevron

Itsekiri oil producing communities in Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL’s operational fields of Dibi, Olero, and Abiteye in Delta state, under the auspices of Niger Delta Itsekiri Oil Producing Communities, NDIOPC, have placed the Federal and Delta State governments on notice, over their planned severe action against Chevron Nigeria Limited, as a result of the company’s alleged refusal to implement a 5 – point demand tabled before them since last year.

Chairman of NDIOPC, Comrade Raymond Aderojo, who made the disclosure in a press statement released in Warri, Delta state, weekend, explained that the decision to ” take the bull by its horn,” was reached after a three-day meeting by indigenes of the communities, where they took ” a cursory look at the lackadaisical behavior of Chevron ” as regards their demands.

According to him, the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited had repeatedly failed in its promises to meet their demands, despite ” the appeal/intervention of The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III and the Delta State Government.”

Aderojo reiterated the demands as follow: “The immediate conversion of our brothers in the VTP5/OTP2 and VTP6 training programme, to staff of Chevron Nigeria Limited,

commencement of work for the provision of the hospital, portable water, and electricity, Increment of our community workers’ salary, Increase in scholarship funds for our students, and provision of new employment slots.”