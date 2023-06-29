NDDC: We want our son as committee chairman in House of Reps — Group begs Speaker, Abbas

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Niger Delta socio-political group, Niger Delta Patriots (NDP) has asked the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, to consider a person from the Niger Delta region of Ondo State, as the chairman of the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group, in a letter to the Speaker signed by the coordinator of NDP, Dr Timi Doubra-Tom and Secretary Prince Adeola Mebawondun, blamed the marginalisation of the Niger Delta areas on the appointment of a person without the knowledge of the area as the chairman of the committee on NDDC.

Doubra- Tom said that “the appointment of a person out of the mandate areas denied the people of Ilaje/Ese-odo Federal Constituency in Ondo State their right place in the NDDC between 1999 and 2023.

According to the group, As you are aware, the NDDC was created by an act of Parliament in the year 2000 as an intervention agency, established to offer a lasting solution to the socio-economic difficulties of the Niger Delta region and to facilitate the rapid and sustainable development of the Niger Delta into a region that is economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerative and politically stable which is the primary objective of government is setting up the Commission.

They noted that these “objectives can not be achieved because of the appointment of someone outside the oil producing areas as the Chairman of the Committee on NDDC

The letter read “In all sincerity, the development in the Niger Delta region cannot be said to be commensurable with the accrued resources available to the agency from the State since inception in year 2000.

“This is why most of the problems faced by the region before the advent of the NDDC empowerment environmental, human and socio-economic challenges faced by the region came to a sorry state in the recent years.”

The group said the House Committee on NDDC in the nineth Assembly under the chairmanship o did not in anyway help the Niger Delta region of the State, rather, the office was used to create unprecedented calamities in the Commission for the people of the oil producing Area of the state in terms of projects allocation, empowerment programs, training,Scholarship and employment of new staff into the Commission.

The group said this underdevelopment of the region was as a result of the fundamental error made by the leadership of the ninth Assembly in appointing someone outside the Niger Delta region as the Chairman House Committee on NDDC.

While congratulating the Hon Abbas on his election as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the group said they would not want a situation where socio-economic projects meant to add value to the region would either be diverted or misplaced.