NDDC Board: Group describes Okumagba’s appointment as illegal

Okumagba

…Appeals to Tinubu to apply the NDDC Law strictly

A Warri based pressure group under the aegis of Concerned Nigerians for Good Governance, CNGG, has described Bernard Okumagba’s appointment to the Board of the NDDC, as illegal.

The group argued that it’s the turn of the Itsekiri nation to produce the Chairman of the intervention agency going by the provisions of the act that established the Commission.

Chairman of CNGG, Engr. Gab Meni and Secretary, Elder Sam Ejo made the remarks in a statements in Warri.

He noted that the whole process of appointment into the NDDC violates the spirit and letter of the Act establishing the Commission and it’s to the detriment of oil rich minority Itsekiri tribe of Delta State whose turn it argued, to produce the Chairman of the NDDC.

However, the group further called on president Bola. A. Tinubu and the new Sen. Akpabio-led National Assembly to implement the provisions of the NDDC laws as the Itsekiris are the highest producer of oil in Delta State.