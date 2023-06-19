NDA urge residents not to panic over sounds of gunshots in Kaduna

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Monday advised Kaduna residents not to panic over sound of gunshots in some parts of communities in the state.

The Academy’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Victor Olukoya, gave the advice in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Olukoya said NDA would conduct Range Exercise for Cadets of Direct Short Service Course 27 Army and 31 Airforce at NDA open range Afaka.

He disclosed that the exercise was expected to begin from June 19 to 22.

“Consequently, inhabitants of Mando, Tsamiya, Kauya and Afaka general area are advised to stay clear of the range area and not to panic on hearing the sound of gunshots during the period of the exercise.