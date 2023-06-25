NCCSALW warns unauthorized organizations in sabotaging fight against proliferation of illicit small arms

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) which was has observed with dismay recently that some unscrupulous and unauthorized outfits have emerged, deceitfully presenting themselves as the focal organizations for the control of illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons, creating false impressions of legitimacy and authority of the National Center.

It, therefore, warned those behind such to desist henceforth, as the National Centre remains the only government-sanctioned body charged with the responsibility to checkmate the proliferation of illicit Small Arms Light Weapons in Nigeria, and it is crucial to note that any infringement on the duties of the Centre will attract legal sanctions.

This was disclosed on Sunday in a press statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police and Assistant Director Operations, ACP Saleh Samaila, which was made available to our Correspondent in Maiduguri.

The statement reads: “In pursuance of its mission to promote an illicit arm-free society, the North East Zonal Centre since its inception has engaged relevant stakeholders across the six geo -political zones through sensitization and advocacy programs, sharing of intelligence with action security agencies which led to various operational successes; facilitated the movement and destruction of seized Small Arms and Light Weapons from the North East Zone and also performed other functions as enshrined in the core function of National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons towards mitigating the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALWs).

“Furthermore, the Centre has sustained collaboration and synergy with other stakeholders and action security agencies in identifying, profiling, arrest and prosecution of arms traffickers within the Zone which have gone a long way in reducing the menace of the Proliferation of illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons in the North East Zone and the country at large.

” The action of these unauthorized bodies have the propensity to further compound the already complex task of Small Arms and Light Weapons control and may potentially result in confusion and lack of credibility leading to administrative and legal disputes which may hinder the National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons to effectively carry out its mandate.

“In view of the above, it is pertinent to remind all stakeholders and partners of the enormity of this mandate and the necessity of operating within legal boundaries.

“The Media, as an important partner in the dissemination of accurate information, bears a particular responsibility in this regard. It is encouraged to exercise due diligence and uphold the highest standards of journalistic ethics to prevent the projection of unlawful organizations.

“While the Centre promises to continue to liaise with all relevant stakeholders in pursuant of its mandate, the support and cooperation of these stakeholders especially the press cannot be over emphasized towards achieving a secured Nigeria for all.”