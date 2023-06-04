NBL boss, Ndoma Egba, others to speak at public policy strategy masterclass

Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba

By Nkiruka Nnorom

FORMER leader of the Senate, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, SAN, and the Managing Director/CEO of Nigeria Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, are billed to speak at the maiden edition of the GTpro Masterclass on government relations and public policy strategy.

The Masterclass, with the theme, “Navigating Government and Policy Challenges for Business Success and Sustainability,” scheduled to hold on Thursday, June 22, 2023 in Lagos, would have in attendance chief executive officers, top policy makers, investors, and executives of firms operating in the critical sectors of the economy, including, oil and gas, telecommunications, manufacturing, fin-tech, real estate and financial services.

The Masterclass, according to GTPro in a statement, has become necessary due to the growing need for a robust government relations and public policy engagement across Africa and particularly, as the continent has become the new investment destination due to the combined opportunities of its huge population, low cost of labour and a healthy consumption environment influenced by a youthful population.

“Whilst the investment flows continue, the environment becomes a critical component that could either allow investors enjoy and effectively galvanize the opportunities inherent in these countries or become stiffened, simply because they lack understanding of the regulatory frameworks and policies or what the future holds.

“In the last two decades, Nigeria has been amongst the top destinations for investment portfolios in Africa but witnessed a sharp drop in recent times owing to increased operating challenges, security issues and of course, stiffening government policies, causing loss in investments and creating uncertainties.

“The GTPro Masterclass program, therefore, brings together an exceptional line up of facilitators, offering participants unparalleled access to renowned industry experts and immersive, hands-on learning experiences that would provide a platform for cross fertilization of ideas among legislators, policy makers and corporate executives,” GTPro said.

According to the Co-Founder of GTPro and a renowned turnaround expert, Dr Dakuku Peterside, attending the exclusive event will expand the frontiers of developing robust strategies and approaches in today’s thriving dynamic landscape.

“Our Masterclass program represents a unique opportunity for participants as it will provide critical insights on the cost-benefits of maintaining a strategic government relations mechanism that is sustainable; it will also help participants to access various windows that can be engaged in their stakeholder relations and engagement programmes,” he said.

Other speakers and panelists at the Masterclass include Mr. Emeka Maduegbuna, Chairman, C & F PORTER NOVELLI; Business and Strategic Communications Consultants, Dr. Samba Seye; Managing Director of Total Energies, Otunba Olakunle Olamuyiwa; Chief Operating Officer of Betway, Honourable Bimbola Daramola; Senior Adviser, Government Relations, Honeywell Group, Mrs Oluyemisi Busari; and CEO, Founder and Chairman of Proshare Nigeria, Olufemi M. Awoyemi, among others.