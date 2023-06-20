NBC, UNILAG collaborate on sustainable plastic waste mgt

Unveiling: From left, Ambassador Phillips Obuesi, Executive Director, SWEEP Foundation; Oluwasoromidayo George, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd.; Professor Lucien Chukwu, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Management Services, University of Lagos (UNILAG); Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, Director, Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria; Idris Adetola, Packaging Recovery Manager, NBC; and Dr Ganiyu Adelopo, Unilag Project Lead, Green Eco Hub, at the unveiling of the Green Eco Hub at the University of Lagos in collaboration with NBC on sustainable plastic waste management, yesterday..

…commissions green eco hub project in the university campus

By Etop Ekanem

Lagos — As part of its long-standing commitment to fulfilling its global World Without Waste agenda, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd, yesterday, in partnership with University of Lagos, commissioned a Green Eco Hub project at the university campus in Yaba, Lagos.

The initiative entails the installation and operation of four drop off centres for the collection of post-consumer PET bottles for recycling; a sustainability learning centre to educate and create awareness on recycling, and the funding of a baling equipment for the optimisation of PET transport logistics.

For many years, NBC alongside its partner, Coca-Cola Nigeria, has been at the forefront of opening the plastic recycling ecosystem that has now evolved to an industry creating jobs to thousands of Nigerians with immense social impact. The company has continued to drive several partnerships and collaborations with waste recycling organizations, industry leaders, governments, NGOs, development agencies, and consumers to improve the waste management culture.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at NBC, Oluwasoromidayo George, emphasized that this project restates the company’s commitment towards environmental sustainability, especially in the areas of post-consumer PET recovery for recycling.

She said “Plastic waste becomes a menace to the environment when not separated and channelled for recycling. Our ‘World Without Waste’ agenda aims to help address it, as it is built under key strategic pillars of design, collect and partner, which we have been implementing across our operations. We have the strong belief that every package has value and life beyond its initial use and as such should be collected and recycled into either a new bottle or another material for beneficial use, thereby taking off the lid on one use only life span into a completely circular economy. Partnering on projects like this, is one of several ways through which we as a producer, are leading the way in driving awareness on the importance of waste separation for recycling and sustaining the creation of economic prosperity through the plastic recycling value chain.”

Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, Director, Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria, during her remarks reiterated the commitment of the Coca-Cola System to collect one bottle or can for every one it produces by 2030 under its World Without Waste vision.

She said, “Through our partnership with the University of Lagos on the launch of its Green Hub, we hope to further engender proper waste management practices that deepen our sustainability thrust amongst the youth demographic.We are on a journey to a World Without Waste and as we partner with likeminded organizations to advance this agenda, we are working to achieve 100% collection of our packaging by 2030 with 50% recycled content in our packaging by 2030.”

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Management Services, University of Lagos, Professor Lucien Obinna Chukwu representing the 13th Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting that NBC’s efforts to rid the environment of plastic waste is in alignment with the university’s ongoing environmental sustainability efforts.

She said, “Today, we are glad that the University of Lagos is at the forefront in the realm of sustainability among all other universities nationwide. I would like to begin by expressing our sincere gratitude to our esteemed partners, the Nigerian Bottling Company, and our other collaborators, who have recognized the significance of bringing this innovation to our university.This program goes beyond the goal of protecting and sustaining the environment; it specifically highlights the urgent need to manage our waste, especially plastics. In Nigeria, we face challenges with PET bottles which ultimately end up in our waterways and numerous dump sites across the country.”

“The program aims to tackle the necessity of behaviour change and introduce innovative plastic recycling practices. Ultimately, this initiative will not only enhance our environmental sustainability by reducing our carbon footprint but also contribute to revenue generation, fostering a circular economy”, Professor Lucien added.

This initiative is projected to reduce the institution’s carbon footprint by 15% whilst impacting over 1,000 stakeholders on carbon literacy. The drop-off centres are strategically located across the UNILAG campus including the Amina Hall, Mariere Hall, High-rise, and DLI bus stop. A product-based incentive tagged “bottles 4 drinks” will be adopted to encourage usage of the drop-off centres, where stakeholders can exchange large numbers of post consumed plastic bottles for drinks. Green badges and certificates will also be used to motivate participants. In addition to this, the sustainability learning centre will be a knowledge and resource transfer avenue for educational awareness on recycling and environmental sustainability business and skills. The centre will also serve to stimulate stakeholders’ interest and commitment in the collection of recyclable waste from the generation points. Interested students, staff and public will be engaged and exposed to recycling and circular economy business.

NBC remains committed to advancing sustainable practices, delivering quality products, and positively impacting communities across Nigeria. The company continues to prioritize plastic recycling and waste management across its manufacturing plants to further solidify its long-term sustainability commitments. A year ago, through its parent company, Coca-Cola HBC, NBC announced a €1 million fund to support community empowerment and social impact programmes in Nigeria. Part of this includes community recycling initiatives and since then, the company has commissioned several recycling banks and PET-collection infrastructures across the country. NBC continues to deepen its World Without Waste agenda leveraging valuable partnerships like this, whilst promoting a more sustainable approach to managing our environmental impacts.