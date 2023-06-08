Navy intensifies crusade against oil theft, hands over MT-Neli

By Jimitota Onoyume

Nigerian Navy has stepped up crusade against oil theft and related maritime crime on the water ways in the Niger Delta.

Commander Nigeria Navy Ship, NNS Delta, Warri, Commodore Chindo Yahaya gave this indication at the Navy base while handing over MT Neli to the owner.

Represented by his Executive Officer, Captain Tony Bassey, he said the handing over exercise witnessed by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC was in compliance with a directive from the Naval headquarters after completion of due legal processes.

He recalled that the vessel was arrested in 2020 over alleged involvement in oil theft and related maritime crime, adding that it was handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution.

” MT NELI was arrested 2020 for unspecified quantity of illegal automated gas oil (AGO) and crude oil. The vessel was thereafter handed over to the EFCC for prosecution. Consequently, the court awarded punishment on March 2020 of fine to the vessel and the forfeiture of the product which was to be evacuated. The judgement was passed to NHQ for compliance.”