Naval officers invade Ondo community over murder of colleague

•Colleagues vow to avenge his death

•Youths flee for fear of arrest

•We’re still investigating- Police

•We’ll meet to pacify Naval authorities – LG boss

By Dayo Johnson

FOLLOWING the murder of a Naval officer by suspected hoodlums in Idoani Community of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, some naval officers went on a rampage in the community and vowed to avenge the murder of their colleague.

Some Naval personnel reportedly invaded the community in search of the killers of their colleagues, which led to residents fleeing the area.

The development has led to tension in the community as residents shut their shops and markets for fear of being arrested.

Vanguard gathered that youths in the community have also fled to neighbouring communities for fear of indiscriminate arrest by the military officers.

A reliable source in the community told newsmen that the naval officer mistakenly splashed water on a passenger on a motorcycle while trying to avoid some potholes on the road.

He was said to have parked his car, alighted and apologized to the motorcyclist, identified as Ayo, who allegedly commanded some thugs in the community to attack the naval officer.

The naval officer was said to have been hit with an iron rod on his head, following which he lost consciousness.

Vanguard learned that the officer, who was rushed to the hospital, was confirmed dead by the doctor.

The source said that the motorcyclist was later arrested and handed over to the police.

We’ll meet to pacify Naval authorities —LG boss

Speaking on the incident, the chairman of the council, Mr Dennis Adekunle, appealed for calm noting that top naval officers in the town have been contacted to douse the tension and to resolve the issue.

Adekunle added that the council and the community leaders are currently meeting to send an emissary to pacify the naval authority.

We’re still investigating—Police

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, Funmi Odunlami, pleaded for time to get the details of the incident from the police Divisional station in Idoani.

Odunlami was yet to reach out to newsmen at the time of filling in this report.