Nat’l award: Ifekedu vows to carry out more selfless public service, nation building

By Ezra Ukanwa

CHIEF Executive Officer, Diamond Leeds Limited, High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu (Agbalanze Onyekachukwu na Ozubulu) has said conferment of Order of the Federal Republic, OFR, national award, will spur him to carry-out more selfless public services and nation building.

Recall that as parting gift, former President Muhammadu Buhari, approved the conferment of the national awards on 340 Nigerians and friends of the country in various categories.

A letter dated May 25, 2023, addressed to Chief Kenneth Ifekudu and signed by the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari was titled, “Instrument of Conferment of National Honour”.

It reads in part: “In exercise of the powers vested in me under section 1(4) of the National Honours Act, I, MUHAMMADU BUHARI, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in recognition of your outstanding virtues and in appreciation of your services to our country, Nigeria, HEREBY award to you to have, and enjoy title, dignity and all the privileges of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).”

Reacting to the award, Chief Ifekudu said it will spur him to do more in public service to the nation.

He said, “I, Chief Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu has been conferred with the national merit award of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) by the President of Nigeria. This award will spur me to do more in the area of philanthropy, selfless public service and Nation building. I am thankful to God who makes all things possible.”

In a statement issued to Vanguard, Ifekedu, among other humanitarian projects, “has carried out several philanthropic activities within his Ozubulu community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra state and beyond. He recently flagged off four massive infrastructural developments in the community.

“The four major projects include, construction of Obialigbo lock-up shops, erosion control in most affected parts of the community, road construction in Eziora Ozubulu and lighting up of Ozubulu villages with all-in-one solar-powered street lights.”