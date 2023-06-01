National development: Obasanjo, Prophet Fufeyin meet

In a recent development, viral photos of Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin meeting with Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in his Villa in Ogun State is trending online.

The photos, which have since gone viral on social media, show the duo in a closed-door meeting discussing national issues.

The reason for the meeting and the details of their discussions remain undisclosed as both parties have not made any official statements regarding the meeting.

However, it is believed that the two influential figures discussed critical national issues, including the economy, security, and the way forward for the country.

Prophet Fufeyin, who is known for his philanthropic works, expressed his admiration for Chief Obasanjo’s leadership and sought guidance on how to better contribute to the nation’s development through his humanitarian activities. On his part, the former president reportedly commended Prophet Fufeyin’s philanthropic initiatives, describing them as commendable.

The meeting between Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has sparked various reactions from Nigerians, with many expressing their excitement and curiosity about the discussions that took place. Some have also lauded the duo’s efforts towards promoting national unity and development.