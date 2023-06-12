NASS: We’re yet to decide on minority leadership – PDP

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged members of the public to disregard speculations that certain persons have been picked for minority leadership positions for the 10th National Assembly.

According to the party, the disclaimer became necessary in the light of unfounded rumours and reports to the contrary.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, the party’s attention has “been drawn to rumours and reports making the rounds and purporting that certain individuals have been designated for Minority leadership positions ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly slated for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

“Such rumours and reports do not represent the true position of affairs in our Party and among our National Assembly members-elect.

“For clarity, the PDP is on the same page with our lawmakers-elect in focusing, for now, on maximizing our numerical strength with other opposition Parties to determine the emergence of the Presiding Officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 and will not allow any distractions at this moment.”

He further said, “The interest of the PDP is to ensure that whoever emerges as the Speaker of the House of Representatives must be a person with long standing relevant managerial and legislative experience, leadership capacity and past legislative achievements as a member of the House of Representatives.

“At the right time, the PDP together with our members in the National Assembly will speak with one voice on any issues with regard to other leadership positions in the federal legislature.

“The PDP therefore urges Nigerians to disregard the said rumour and reports as our Party and members-elect at the moment have our eyes on the ball on the election of the Presiding Officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly in the general interest of the people of Nigeria.”