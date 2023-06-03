NASS Leadership: Don’t be anti-South, anti-Christian, PDP group cautions party

PDP and its colour flags

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nationalist Group (PNG), has rejected the anti-South and anti-Christian posture of certain leaders in the party, who are clearly driving an oppressive agenda against Southerners and Christians in the country.

The group noted with utter dismay and ire the activities of some leaders within the PDP, who continue to suppress and deny Southerners and Christians in the PDP of access to Party and other leadership positions in the country, thus making the PDP appear to be anti-South and anti-Christian.

The group, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Dr. Chibuike Tobias Nwosu and Secretary, Barr. Osamudiamen Omoruyi respectively, said, “the anti-south disposition of these leaders painfully alienated our Party in the South cost our Party the low hanging Presidential election and majority seat in the two chambers of the National Assembly.

“It is indeed troubling that the PDP is apparently allowing an anti-south and anti-Christian agenda being pursued by certain Northern leaders within the PDP, who are working with the APC, to railroad unsuspecting PDP Senators and Reps-elect to foist Northern and non-Christian Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives on the National Assembly.

“We have noted the activity of a particular PDP leader from the North who, out of his selfish interest of holding a minority leadership position, is being used by the APC to lure PDP Senators elect to support a Northern candidate as the next Senate President and we caution him to retrace his steps.

“The implication of such ethnic and religious politics will be the imposition of another Northern non-Christian as the Senate President after sixteen years of Northerners as Senate President, with non-Christian Northerners holding the position in the last eight years, in a country where there are many qualified Southerners to hold the position under the current dispensation.

“For clarity, in the last eight years, non-Christian northerners, Senator Bukola Saraki and Senator Ahmed Lawan presided as Senate President.

“The implication is that the PDP would be lending itself to creating an undemocratic and anti-Nigerians scenario of non-Christian President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief Justice of Nigeria.