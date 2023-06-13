NASS inauguration: Senate clerk should go for retraining — Wabara

. As Wachuku hails

By Steve Oko

Former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has expressed displeasure over the non-invitation of former Senate Presidents and their Deputies to witness the valedictory session of the ninth Senate as well as the inauguration of the 10th Senate.

This is as the pioneer Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Chief Chuku Wachuku, has congratulated the lawmaker representing Bende federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ben Kalu, on his emergence as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

Wabara in an exclusive chat with Vanguard after the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the President of the 10th Senate, recommended a re-training exercise for the Clerk of the National Assembly and the Clerk of the Senate.

He noted that it had been a long-standing norm of the Senate to invite its former presiding officers to witness such important sessions and to advise the incoming senators.

He, however, applauded the Clerk of the House of Representatives who he said did the right thing.

Senator Wabara who is currently the Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said that the inauguration of a new Senate “is a national affair, and should not be partisan”.

” They did not invite past Senate Presidents and their Deputies to witness the inauguration. The whole thing was either partisan or not well organized.

” The House invited past Speakers and Deputy Speakers even during their valedictory session. The Clerk of the House did the right thing.

” It has been a norm to invite past Senate Presidents and their Deputies as well as past Speakers and their Deputies to witness both valedictory session and inauguration.

” The Clerk of the National Assembly and the Clerk of the Senate should take the blame. They should go for better training.

” The Clerk of the House exhibited maturity. Past Speakers were invited and they even contributed to the valedictory session.

” But the Clerk of the Senate even invited those who were not supposed to be there like the Lagos State Governor who has never been a Senator. He was invited probably because he is an APC member.

“Inauguration should not be partisan. The Senate is not an APC Senate, and the inauguration should not be seen as an APC affair but a national affair”, Wabara boiled.

On the other hand, Wachuku who was the senatorial candidate of the Young Peoples Party, YPP, during the February 25 national assembly poll, described Kalu’s emergence as a reward for hard work.

He urged Abians to unite behind him for the interest of the state.

“I share in your joy, along with numerous Abia people everywhere.

“Abia state must evolve into one that rewards hard work, integrity and dedication; all of which attributes, you have demonstrated.

“Along with several well-meaning Abia Leaders, we shall work with you to move the interests of our State forward, irrespective of party platform.”

He expressed confidence that Kalu would deliver in his new responsibility.