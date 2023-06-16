NASS Inauguration: Emmanuel-King felicitates with Yayi, OGD, Salisu others

The chairman and CEO of Adron Homes and Properties Limited, Aare Adetola Emmanuel-King has congratulated the newly inaugurated members of the 10th National Assembly from Ogun state following their inauguration on June 13, 2023.

Aare Adetola specially congratulated Senator Olamilekan Adeola Yayi of Ogun West, Senator Gbenga Daniel of Ogun East and Senator Salisu Shuaib of Ogun Central, wishing them a fruitful sojourn in their legislative journey. In his goodwill message to the recently inaugurated senators, the real estate mogul stated that the senators who have been given the mandate to represent the three senatorial districts, are to use their platform and influence in the senate to attract development to the state and deliver the dividends of democracy to their constituents.



“I want to specially felicitate my dear brother, Senator Olamilekan Adeola; my elder brother, His Excellency; Senator Gbenga Daniel and Senator Salisu on their inauguration. I am certain that they will bring their experience into play in ensuring that Ogun State gets quality representation at the Red Chambers. I am happy Senator Yayi played a pivotal role in the emergence of Senator Akapabio as President of the Senate. I wish all the elected senators the best in their sojourn at the 10th Senate. I want them to attract positive development that will directly improve the wellbeing of their constituents and also consolidate the efforts of Governor Dapo Abiodun in bringing Ogun state accelerated development in all sectors.”



Emmanuel-King who is the Otun Onigbagbo of Remo Land, also congratulated inaugurated members of the House of Representatives from Ogun State who were also inducted into the Lower National Assembly. He enjoined them to do everything within their power to ensure that Ogun state is on the map, in terms of championing people-oriented bills, constituency projects and empowerment programmes. The inaugurated members include Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga of Ikenne/Sagamu, Remo North; Hon. Adegbesan Joseph of Ijebu North/Ijebu East/Ogun Waterside; Hon. Olufemi Adeleke Ogunbanwo of Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East; Hon.



Ibrahim Ayokunle Isiaka of Ifo/Ewekoro; Hon. Gboyega Nasir Isiaka of Imeko Afon/Egbado North; Hon. Olumide Osoba of Abeokuta North/Obafemi- Owode/Odeda; Hon. Abiodun Isaq Akinlade of Egbado South and Ipokia; Hon. Afolabi Afuape of Abeokuta South and Hon. Tunji Akinosi of Ado-Odo/Ota.

He further implored them to work in synergy with the governor, senators, and other stakeholders and to use the opportunity to serve as an avenue to transform their various constituencies. “This is an opportunity to serve the people. Regardless of party differences, we must work together to ensure our dear state soars higher in terms of social amenities and capacity building. I wish them a hitch-free legislative sojourn. They should put the state first and Almighty God will make it a smooth ride for them.” he said.