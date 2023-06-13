NASS in safe hands with Akpabio as Senate President, says Omo-Agege

*… felicitates Senators Dafinone, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas

As his term as Deputy President of the Senate ended today, Tuesday, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC Delta Central) has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio, who emerged the new Senate President, noting that the National Assembly was in safe hands.

Omo-Agege, who was also the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the March 18 gubernatorial poll in Delta State, also felicitated Senator Jubrin Barau, who emerged Deputy Senate President.

Omo-Agege also sent his felicitations to Tajudeen Abbass, who is the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, as well as others who emerged principal officers in both arms of the National Assembly.

In a statement by Sunny Areh, his Media Adviser, Senator Omo-Agege said: “For Senator Ede Dafinone, who succeeded me as the representative of Delta Central in the Senate, his virtues, doggedness and vision,” are worth extolling.

“I assure the district and Delta State that Dafinone is coming with the determination to make the National Assembly more responsive.

“Also, I congratulate Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (Delta South), who is a thorough professional desirous of serving the people of the Delta South Senatorial district.”

Omo-Agege expressed confidence in the leadership qualities and drive of Akpabio, stating that with him at the helm, the National Assembly is in safe and reliable hands to compliment the executive branch in charting a new course for Nigeria.

According to the release, Omo-Agege sought the cooperation of Nigerians for the 10th Assembly, noting that the great and diverse representation bodes well for the country.

“The fact that we now have more political parties with significant representation in the National Assembly bodes well for the country. I believe this will make the 10th assembly more robust and inventive.

“And with Senate President Godswill Akpabio steering the ship, federal lawmakers will more positively engage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in giving the people greater hope for the future,” Omo-Agege stated.