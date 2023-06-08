NASS: ‘106 Reps-elect from N/West, 72 from N/Central ‘ve signed up for Abbas, Kalu project’

Tajudeen Abbas

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

With barely 5 days to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly where the presiding officers of the House of Representatives will be elected, 106 members-elect from the North West geopolitical zone have signed in for the speakership ambition of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Ben Kalu for deputy speaker.

Similarly, 72 members-elect from the North Central zone have equally penned down their names in support of the Tajudeen Ben Kalu (TBK) project.

Recall that both ranking lawmakers were preferred and nominated as such on May 8 for the offices by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with over 6 others kicking against their nomination.

Since then, it’s been a battle of numbers for the aspirants as to the support they have from the 360 peopled parliament.

But at different meetings that held in Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel, Abuja for North West lawmakers and Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja for North-Central lawmakers, involving all the states on a zonal basis on Tuesday with North West zone states and North Central zone states, the support for the TBK project was swelling.

The meeting is still ongoing with other zones of South-South and North East today while southeast and southwest is expected to hold on Thursday.

At a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja to brief journalists on the sidelines of the meetings, the Communication Adviser for TBK and member-elect for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere described the success recorded so far as a victory for the going quest to build a stable, strong, united, harmonious and all-inclusive parliament that will deliver on life-changing people’s legislation that will help to deliver on the renewed hope agenda of the present administration.

He said that there was massive support from all zones and ethnic and religious divides.

He said: “It is a clear evidence of members’ commitment to seeing Nigeria move forward and an indication of a significant buy-in into the Abass and Kalu message of unity and competence rooted in inclusiveness and teamwork.

“Abbas and Kalu’s legislative competence and capacity, plus their unrelenting reach out and door-to-door engagement with members-elect, as one of the reasons for the across-board acceptance”.

Ugochinyere added that the commitment of the Abbas and Kalu to the 10th NASS leadership was not in doubt, as shown by their readiness to carry every member along in the quest to deliver on the agenda for a peoples parliament that will help in realizing the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Abbas and Kalu’s team spirit and unity are the first of their kind in the leadership race, with a Speaker and Deputy running together with a clear agenda for the members and the country.

“I therefore urge other aspirants to jettison their ambitions, and support the duo towards delivering a people’s oriented 10th National Assembly.

“Abbas and Kalu’s commitment will help deliver the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu and also ensure a working and independent parliament. The lawmakers-elect agree that the 10th NASS needs a competent leadership with team spirit, unity, and inclusiveness which Abass and Kalu represent.

“After Abbas and Kalu presented their road map to the lawmakers-elect from the two regions, they rose in their different zonal engagement with them and resolved to vote for the duo in a landslide. They praised the legislative competence of Abbas and Kalu, which saw them moving over 100 bills that have over 23 already signed into law, and said the 10th Nass couldn’t miss such men with an iroko style legislative capacity rooted in teamwork, inclusiveness, and humility.

“They appreciated Abbas and Kalu’s unrelenting engagement with lawmakers with opposing views that they reached out, and extending hands of fellowship is something worthy of commendation. Odds are in their favour in winning the election come June 13th with the gale of endorsements flying in from all corners. Currently 106 out of 141 lawmakers-elect from Northwest and North Central (72 out of 92 lawmakers elect from the North West zone and 32 out of 51 North Central lawmakers) have declared their support at the ongoing zonal caucuses meeting by Abass and Kalu. In the coming days, we are optimistic that more members-elect will declare their support for the duo”, Ugochinyere said.