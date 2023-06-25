Home » News » Nasarawa vows to end indiscriminate waste disposal
June 25, 2023

Nasarawa vows to end indiscriminate waste disposal

Refuse dumping

… creates dump sites across 13 LGAs

By David Odama

Nasarawa  state government has  vowed to  put to an end indiscriminate dumping of refuse across the 13 local government of the state.

The state government has created several disposal points for evacuation  of refuse as well as  clearing of drainage system across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state to avert  p possible outbreak of disease and  flooding.

Permanent Secretary of the  State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Malam Garba Mohammed   disclosed this while briefing  Journalists Saturday in Lafia after this month sanitation exercise.

The Permanent Secretary  who however expressed dissatisfaction  with  the residence  disposing refuge in drains thereby causing flooding,  added that the ministry  would embark on clearing  the drains.

He said the ministry will for now undertake sensitization of  house and shop owners on the need to clean up their environment adding that they  would be held responsible for any blockage within their premises.

According to him, giving the way flood has ravaged and is still ravaging communities in many many states including some parts of Nasarawa State, the ministry would not allow anybody to block the water ways.

“When you block the water ways and prevent water from free flow, you are invited disaster, because any how water will fine its way to pass,” the Permanent Secretary added.

“We only allowed those with permission from relevant authorities and those on essential services to pass, and move around during the exercise,” he added.

Would be recalled that no fewer than 39 persons  were arrested for  violation of the  environmental sanitation laws in Lafia and Karu Local Government Areas

