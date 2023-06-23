Nasarawa: Tribunal commences hearing against Gov Sule’s declaration

By David Odama, Lafia

THE Governorship petition tribunal sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Friday, commenced hearing the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic party PDP, Dr Emmanuel David Ombugadu over the declaration of the APC candidate, Eng. Abdullahi Sule as the winner of the March 18th election in the state

It would be recalled that the tribunal had last week adjourned sitting after the inaugural sitting by the Chairman of the three-man panel of justices, Ezekiel Oyeyemi Ajayi.

Speaking at the commencement of the hearing, Counsel to Ombugadu and the People’s Democratic party PDP, J Numa SAN who responded on behalf of the counsels told the tribunal that the petitioner was ready with evidence to tender before it.

When the first evidence obtained by the petitioner was tendered by the plaintiff in the case of Azara and other wards in Awe for hearing, the lead counsel to the defendant, Sassan Liman SAN objected to the claim by the plaintiff but said they reserved their argument for another sitting date.

The petitioner however tendered evidence from Awe, Doma, Chiroma, Gayam and Asakio wards in Lafia local government.

Other evidence tendered and objected to by counsel to the defendant include Nasarawa Eggon, Akwanga Karu amongst others which were all objected to by the defendant’s counsel.

Addressing the tribunal, the counsels to INEC, Ishaka Dikko, Adebayo Ade and Hassan Liman adopted their answers to the hearing.

In his ruling, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ezekiel Oyeyemi Ajayi fixed 24th of June for the continuation of hearing.