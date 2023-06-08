Nasarawa Govt approves renovation of Assembly complex

By David Odama

FOLLOWING alleged destruction of property in the State House of Assembly the embattled Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, Thursday announced that Governor Abdullahi Sule has approved the renovation of the assembly complex.

This, the speaker said was in line with the State Government commitment to create an enabling environment for the lawmakers another staff to carry out effective service delivery.

Accordingly, the speaker said that the Ministry of Works have been directed to commence the the renovation of the assembly.

“We are proceeding on recess today 8th June, to resume on July 10, to enable the Ministry of Work renovate the House as approve by His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule,” he said

The Majority Leader of the Balarabe led members, Hon Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, ( APC- Keana), moved a motion and was seconded by the Minority Leader of the House,. Hon Musa Ibrahim Abubakar,( NNPP- Doma South) for the House to proceed on recess.

In the same vein, the Balarabe led group has approved the request of Gov. Abdullahi Sule for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers.

The Speaker of the House, Rt.Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced the approval during an emergency sitting of the House today in Lafia.

The Speaker said that the speedy approval was to enable the Governor appoint the 20 Special Advisers that would assist him in achieving his administration’s good policies and programmes in the State.

” His Excellency has sent request for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers that will assist him in the consolidation of his policies and programmes

” After extensive deliberation on His Excellency request, the request is hereby granted by this Honourable House,” he said.

The Speaker assured of the House readiness to partner with the executive arm in order to ensure speedy development across the State.

In their contributions, Rt. Hon Jacob Kudu ( APC- Nassarawa Eggon East) Hon Danladi Jatau ( APC- Kokona West) Hon Suleiman Azara ( APC- Awe South), Hon Larry Ven Bawa ( APC- Akwanga North) , Hon Solomon Akwashiki (SDP- Lafia Central) , Hon Musa Ibrahim Abubakar( NNPP- Doma South and Hon Hajara Danyaro ( APC- Nasarawa Central) among others gave full support of the Assembly to approve the request of the Special Advisers.

The lawmakers said that the appointment of the Special Advisers would ensure speedy development across the State.