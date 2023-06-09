Nasarawa Assembly factional speaker accuses CP of fuelling crisis

…As protesters storm assembly complex, blame gov for crisis

…I’ve met with factional speakers to resolve crisis— Gov Sule

By Juliet Umeh & David Odama

FACTIONAL Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Daniel Ogazi, has accused the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, of fuelling the crisis bedeviling the state Assembly.

It will be recalled that the state police command spokesman, DSP Ramham Nansel, had said Wednesday that the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Mohammed-Baba, directed after consultation with other security agencies in the state that the Assembly complex be shut to prevent breakdown of law and order.

Ogazi, who made the accusation at the gate of the Assembly complex, yesterday, called on the Inspector General of Police to urgently intervene and call the CP to order in the interest of peace in the state.

He alleged that while his faction, made up of 13 members, was denied access into the complex, the opposing action of 10 members were allowed into the complex and provided cover by the police.

He said: “The CP is taking side and encouraging illegality in the state by providing cover and protection for the 10 factional members to seat and carry out illegal proceedings in the House.

“How can the commissioner of police, who ordered the closure of the Assembly complex turned round and allowed the minority 10-member factional group access into the Assembly complex?

“We the majority were at the Assembly gate and we were denied entrance into our legitimate hallowed chamber of the Assembly.”

Protest rocks Assembly

Also, yesterday, aggrieved women, youths, other protesters barricade the entrance into the Assembly over what they described as Governor Abdullahi Sule’s interference on who became the new speaker of the 7th Assembly.

The protesters, who defied heavy presence of the policemen at the entrance of the Assembly complex, proceeded with songs and prayers, asking God to intervene on the injustice being perpetrated in the state.

Spokesperson of the group, Mr. James Alu, and leader of the Coalition for Justice, comprising over 20 groups made up of people from various tribes in the state, said the group was an advocate of justice, peace and fairness for anybody, irrespective of tribe, religion or association.

Alu said the group was in the state to ensure justice takes its right place for peace to reign.

Factional speakers to resolve crisis—Gov Sule

Reacting to the crisis in the Assembly, the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, said he met with the factional speakers, with a view to resolving the leadership crisis.

The governor, who stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast programme,

Sunrise Daily, said he had called for a truce between both camps, stressing that the two contestants for the speakership position are friends.

He said: “We tried everything possible to see how we can resolve the matter between them. I have met with them many times prior to the day of the inauguration.

“Unfortunately, everybody stood his ground. As the responsibility on my part, I had to send the clerk to go ahead and inaugurate the House and then bring a speaker.”