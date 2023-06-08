Nasarawa Assembly factional members approve 20 Special Advisers for Gov Sule

…proceeds on recess to resume July 10th

By David Odama

Factional members of the embattled Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Thursday approved the appointment of 20 Special Advisers sent to the house for consideration by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The Speaker of the 11 factional members of the house, Rt.Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced the approval during an emergency sitting in Lafia.

According to Balarabe Abdullahi, the speedy approval was to enable the Governor appoint the 20 Special Advisers that would assist him in achieving his administration’s policies and programmes in the State.

“His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule has sent a list of 20 special advisers to the house requesting for the appointment of Special Advisers that will assist him in the consolidation of his policies and programmes

“After extensive deliberation on His Excellency’s request, the request is hereby granted by this Honourable House”, Hon. Balarabe stated.

The factional Speaker assured the people of the state and the government of the House readiness to partner the executive arm in order to ensure speedy development across the 13 Local government Areas of the State.

In their contributions, Rt. Hon Jacob Kudu ( APC- Nassarawa Eggon East) Hon Danladi Jatau ( APC- Kokona West) Hon Suleiman Azara ( APC- Awe South), Hon Larry Ven Bawa ( APC- Akwanga North) , Hon Solomon Akwashiki (SDP- Lafia Central) , Hon Musa Ibrahim Abubakar( NNPP- Doma South and Hon Hajara Danyaro ( APC- Nasarawa Central) among others gave full support of the Assembly to approve the request of the Special Advisers.

The factional members were unanimous in their deliberations saying that the appointment of the Special Advisers will speed up development across the State.

in the same vein, the embattled Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced that Gov. Abdullahi Sule has approved total renovation of the assembly complex.

This he said was inline with the State Government commitment to create an enabling environment for the lawmakers an other staff for effective service delivery.

He said that the Ministry of Works would soon commence the work at the assembly.

” We are proceeding on recess today 8th June, to resume on July 10, to enable the Ministry of Work renovate the House as approve by His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule,” he said

Hon Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, ( APC- Keana), the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the House to proceed on recess.

Hon Musa Ibrahim Abubakar,( NNPP- Doma South), the Minority Leader of the House seconded the motion.