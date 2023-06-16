Nasarawa Assembly: Court restrains Balarabe, Kudu from parading as Speaker, Deputy

By David Odama

LAFIA – A Federal High Court, Abuja, have restrained former speaker of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi (5th respondent) and Jacob Ajegana Kudu (6th respondent) from parading themselves as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA).

Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu issued the order on Thursday, June 15 while ruling on an ex-parte motion argued by Z.K Usman and L.O Olaniregun for the plaintiffs, Ogah Ogazi and twelve others.

The presiding judge ordered that the respondents; AGF, IGP, Nasarawa CP, Clerk of the State Assembly and 10 others to show cause on Wednesday June 21 why the prayers sought on the motion ex-parte should not be granted.

Ogazi and other members of the defunct G13 majority faction of the 7th Assembly filed the ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/809/2023.

Two Speakers and Deputies had emerged on June 6 following the proclamation issued by Governor Abdullahi Sule for the inauguration of the 7th Assembly.

Balarabe, a former two-term Speaker and newcomer, Kudu had emerged during an inaugural sitting held at the Conference Hall of the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and attended by 8 other Members-Elect while Ogazi and 26-year-old Mohammed Oyanki emerged as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively during the inaugural sitting of the 13-man majority faction held at the Assembly complex.

The Assembly’s only Female Member-Elect, Mrs Hajara Ibrahim Danyaro (APC, Nasarawa Central) was absent in both inaugural sittings.