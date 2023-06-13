NANS lauds Tinubu on Student Loan Act, says it’s Democracy Day gift

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has commended President Bola Tinubu for signing into law the Student Loans Act that will allow indigent students draw financial support from Education Bank to pursue their academic dreams.

The body, in a statement on Tuesday by the National Vice President, External Affairs, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, also described the signing of the law as a Democracy Day gift to Nigerian students.

“The first Democracy Day in this new dispensation came with a special gift for us the Nigerian students and our parents – signing of the student loan bill into law. This is because whatever affects us equally affects our parents,” the student body said

NANS noted that a lot of Nigerian students were dropping out of school due to lack of financial support, adding that the setting up of the Education Bank would alleviate the sufferings of such students.

The students, who expressed satisfaction with the performance of Tinubu since he assumed office, said his era has so far signified renewed hope for the country.

“Now, he has surprised us in our jurisdiction (education) with access to loans for us in higher schools. This means that the rate at which our fellow students drop out of school will reduce drastically and more students will be encouraged to apply into higher institutions without the fear of finance, since they now know that they have a place to look up to for financial aid.

“Also, the rate at which students commit suicide over depression when they drop.out of school and the rate at which some of our female students engage in some vices in order to meet up with payment of their fees will reduce or die naturally because there will be no more financial pressure that will warrant such acts.

“This new law will correct so many anomalies and will put several Nigerian institutions at par with their counterparts abroad because from research, most of the brains the institutions need are not usually able to afford education. Now that is no more the case.

“I want to sincerely appreciate President Tinubu on behalf of the Nigerian Students and I want to categorically say that we don’t regret endorsing Mr President and we know that he is yet to even start with Nigerians as this renewed hope shall come alive in every Nigerian home in no distant time.”