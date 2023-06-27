Naira drops further at investors, exporters window

The Naira on Tuesday dropped further, exchanges for N763 against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

The Naira depreciated by 0.67 per cent when compared with N768.17 for which it exchanged for the dollar at the close of business on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N760.50 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N841 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading, before settling at N763.

The Naira sold for as low as 467 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 245.65 million dollars was traded at the official investors and exporters window on Tuesday. (NAN)