Naija Super 8: Remo Stars thrash 3SC 3-0 to clinch south west ticket

By John Egbokhan, Eket

Still buzzing from their qualification for the CAF Champions League, Remo Stars on Friday thrashed rivals 3SC 3-0 in the Naija Super 8 playoffs holding at the Eket Township Stadium.

Having missed being crowned champions of the NPFL at the Super 6 play-off held in Lagos, Remo Stars proved why they are the real deal in the west as they handed out a commanding and dominant performance to clinch the south west conference ticket.

The Remo boys from Ikenne, showed the stuff champions are made of, as they made light work of 3SC, in an entertaining and engaging affair.

Right from the blast of the referee’s whistle, Remo Stars went into overdrive as Andy Okpe netted the opener within seven minutes. Boniface Nwaeze and Samuel Anaekwe scored the other goals as Remo Stars fired a warning to the other teams that will qualify for the finale of the Naija Super 8 next month in Lagos.