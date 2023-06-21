 NAHCO’s PBT rises 315% to N3.8bn

Aviation

By Prince Okafor

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO Plc, has recorded a Profit Before Tax, PBT, of N3.8 billion in its 2022 financial year, a 315 percent increase against N925 million in the previous year.



The ground handling aviation company also recorded a revenue growth of 63 per cent to N16.7 billion against previous year’s figure of N10.2 billion.



Speaking at its Annual General Meeting, AGM, NAHCO’s Chairman, Dr. Seinde Fadeni, stated that he is pleased that the company has remained resilient, achieving some significant milestones, thereby delivering value to the shareholders.



He said: “Our group revenue for the year 2022 was N16.7 billion, a 63 percent increase from the previous year’s figure of N10.2 billion.



“This was due to a combination of factors, including the increase in aircraft handling rates, on-boarding of new routes by some loyal clients such as Qatar Airways expansion into Kano and Abuja routes; and Ethiopia Airlines addition of Enugu route to its destinations.



“Air Peace’s commencements of Port Harcourt – Cameroon route; the expansion of our excellent services, improved efficiency in our operations and increased reliance of our clients on our ability to deliver, all contributed to the positive results.”