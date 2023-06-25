NAF eliminates scores of terrorists in midnight attack

By Kingsley Omonobi

Several of Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists have been reportedly killed in airstrikes by troops of Air Component operation Hadin Kai, in Sambisa Forest axis of Bama Local Government Area.

Sources said the terrorists were eliminated in air strikes carried out in the night of June 21, 2023 in Amchille in Geizuwa.

Counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama confirmed the strikes noting that the air component carried out the strikes following credible intelligence of terrorists planning to launch attack.

“The jets successfully struck the camps, killing most of the terrorists while a few escaped.

He disclosed that the damaging Airstrikes had forced over 50 of the Boko Haram and their family members from Mairambiri, Zaramari, Bula Tuja, Bula Marwa, Bula Daloye, Kajiri and Gare village to surrender to troops of 202 and 151 Battalions of the Nigerian Army.

“On the same day one Mohammed Yahaya 30 years old terrorists from Gobara village in Sambisa general area and his two wives surrendered to the troops of 192 Battalion in Pulka in Gwoza local government”, he said.