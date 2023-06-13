NACCIMA elects Dele Oye as new president, other officers

By Yinka Kolawole

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has elected new officers to lead the association for the next two years, with Dele Kelvin Oye emerging as the 22nd national president.

In a statement, Director General, NACCIMA, Sola Obadimu, noted that the election was held at the association’s 63rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Ado Ekiti, with a large turnout of members from across the country in attendance.

The statement added that Oye brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served in various capacities in the association, including as past President of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry from 2008 to 2011.

Other officers elected also include: Engr. Jani Ibrahim, as 1st Deputy President; Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji, 2nd Deputy President; Prof. Anthony Idigbe, National Legal Adviser; Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, National Treasurer; and Alh. Uba Tanko Mijinyawa as Deputy National Treasurer.

In his acceptance speech, Oye pledged “to work closely with the other elected officers and staff of NACCIMA to ensure the association continues to play a leading role in promoting economic growth and development in Nigeria”.