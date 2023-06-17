N8bn Jattu Dam in Edo to be ready in 2028 – Official

Managing Director of Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority, Mr Saliu Ahmed says the N8 billion Jattu Dam in Edo will be completed in 2028.

Ahmed made the declaration on Saturday at the dam site in Ayoghena, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo during site visitation and first meeting report of stakeholders.

At the visitation were officials of the Federal Government, those of Edo State government and the contracting firm – Prospective Multilink Ltd. and Havage Engineering Services Ltd. Joint Venture.

He said Edo State has committed 25 per cent counterpart funding on the project, the contract of which was awarded by the Federal Government in April.

“This is a special project of the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Water Resource and co-financed by Edo State government.

“Edo State has committed 25 per cent counterpart funding for the project,’’ Ahmed said.

He thanked Edo’s Gov. Godwin Obaseki for his commitment in ensuring that water supply becomes a thing of the past in the area.

“Public water supply has become cumbersome, so the dam will address the challenge in the area,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Mr Nyamali Joseph, Permanent Secretary, Edo Ministry of Water Resources said the project would help to solve water supply challenge in the area.

He said the state government was committed to working with the Federal Government to ensure that the project is delivered on time.

“We are looking forward to ensure that the project comes to logical conclusion,’’ he stressed.

Earlier, the Project Manager, Eng. Oni Stephen said the project was being handled by Prospective Muiltlink Limited/Havage Engineering Services Ltd. Joint Venture.

He explained that the project covers an area of about 19,600sq.kms with pedestrian bridge, access road, storage reservoir and more than 5,000 hectares of irrigable land, visible downstream of the dam embankment.

“Jattu Dam is located across Ogio River just before the Auchi-Apana Bridge in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo,’’ he said.

Stephen said the dam would provide potable water for Jattu and Auchi and their neighbouring communities and promote fishing and other aqua-cultural activities.

It would also increase food production through all-season crop cultivation and animal husbandry, he added.

The dam would provide gainful employment for many farming families and support cottage industries in areas of storage, processing and marketing, he stressed.

Stephen said, however, that no payment had been made to the contractor company.

“No advance payment has been made on the project. The work programme for site camp erection and construction work programme has already been submitted to the river basin authority.

“The revision of the work programme may be required depending on the time that mobilisation fees are paid,’’ Stephen noted. (NAN)