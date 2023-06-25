N3bn raised by well-wishers as Mercy City moves to build 500,000 capacity cathedral

The Abuja Chapter of Friends, Sons and Daughters of Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, who is the General Overseer, Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, have raised N3 billion in support of the church’s 500,000 capital auditorium.

The event, which held at the Continental Hotel Abuja came with glamour as lovers of the cleric and philanthropist sowed with one heart.

The event was graced by notable Nigerian politicians and nobles who gathered at the former Sheraton Hotels in Abuja to support the launch of the Mercy City Cathedral.

The launch was a glitzy affair with attendees dressed in their best outfits, adding to the elegance of the occasion.

The Mercy City Cathedral is a 500,000 capacity church auditorium, which is designed to be equipped with world-class facilities and fittings.

The raised funds will go a long way in ensuring the completion of the project, which will serve as a spiritual home to many and a hub for numerous activities, the church said.

The church noted that the launch of the Mercy City Cathedral remained a significant milestone in the religious landscape of Nigeria, and it is hoped that it will bring about spiritual renewal and growth in the country.