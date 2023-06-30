N200bn supplementary budget scales first reading in Rivers Assembly

Rivers Assembly

The Rivers House of Assembly has given a first reading to a N200 billion supplementary budget forwarded to it by the Governor, Mr Siminialayi Fubara.

The supplementary budget was contained in a request letter, read by the Speaker, Mr Martins Amaehule (PDP- Obio/Akpor) during plenary on Friday.



According to the letter, the budget when eventually passed, would target project execution and infrastructure development in the state.



“The fund will be channeled to infrastructure development, particularly construction of the planned Port Harcourt Ring Road,” açcording to the letter.

Recall that the Port Harcourt Ring Road project was conceived by the new administration.

Funding of the Ring Road was not captured by the 2023 appropriation budget.