N1bn petrol, other contraband goods seized in May – Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja said it has intercepted 30, 900 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol and 6,861 bags of foreign parboiled rice equivalent to 12 trailer loads and others with a duty paid value of N1bn in May 2023.

The unit disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

It said the contrabands were intercepted at different times and locations within border corridors of the South-West Zone.

The Acting Customs Area Controller in charge of the unit, Hussein Ejibunu, explained that some of the contrabands were intercepted for either violating the guidelines on the importation/exportation of goods, concealment, undervaluation or wrong classification and smuggling.

He said others were seized for contravening policy directives as in the case of foreign parboiled rice.

Ejibunu said, “Detentions and seizures recorded within the period under review amounted to 79 seizures, with a total duty paid value of N1bn. These were products of surveillance, intelligence gathering and regular patrols of our officers.

“Some of the seizures include, 6,861 bags of foreign parboiled rice by 50kg each equivalent to 12 trailer loads, 1,236 jerry cans of petroleum by 25 litres each equivalent to 30,900 litres, 9,857 parcels of cannabis sativa weighing 5,338 kg, two X 20 containers of unprocessed wood, four units of tokunbo vehicles, 40 X five jerry cans of vegetable oil, 54 bales of second-hand clothing among others.”

He added that four suspects were arrested in connection with some of the intercepted goods.

“For ongoing prosecution of suspects, the Federal High Court at Abeokuta, Ogun State sentenced Musa Oloyede, Godwin David and Adeniyi Alaye, to two years imprisonment for assaulting our officers while carrying out their statutory duties,” he said.

He added, “On revenue, N38.4bn was generated through conscious and thorough documentary checks, followed by the issuance of demand notices on consignments that were found to have paid lesser amounts than the appropriate customs duty.

“It is very worrisome that a total of 9,857 parcels of cannabis sativa were seized in a single swoop. Crime experts have found a direct relationship between the intake of this controlled plant and violent crimes.

“We are conscious of this challenge and will continually cut the supply chain of illicit drugs and other prohibited substances.”

The Customs boss urged the public to promptly share useful information that will assist to checkmate smuggling with operatives.

“Since smuggling is a crime that deals in illegal trade, such as illicit drugs and prohibited weapons, Nigerians should see insecurity and other crimes as products of smuggling.”