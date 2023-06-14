N-Delta group congratulates Akpabio, lauds Tinubu for uprightness

…Says Tinubu, Nigeria’s long-awaited messiah

By Chancel Sunday, BOMADI

A Niger Delta group, The Voice Of Niger Delta for Equity and Justice, VONDEJ, has congratulated the newly-elected President of the Senate, Rt. Hon. Godswill Akpabio, over his emergence to lead the 10th National Assembly for the next four years.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday, signed by Dr J. Motajo, Amb. (Mrs) Ebi Tinubu and Dr (Mrs) Success Ebierebo Motajo, grand chairman, chairperson and deputy chairperson, respectively, noted that with Akpabio as Senate President, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government would engender growth in terms of social, economic and infrastructural development.

The statement reads in parts: “We hereby congratulate Rt. Hon. Godswill Akpabio on his emergence as the President of the 10th National Assembly. We want to unequivocally state that, with Akpabio as President of the Senate, Nigerians will experience good governance and greater prosperity because the legislature and the executive would work together to move the nation to next level.

“We also applaud our amiable President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his forthrightness in addressing salient issues bedevilling our dear nation on the assumption of office. Tinubu is indeed our long-awaited messiah destined to move our great country to the next level.

“In just a few days in office, Mr President has shown that he really came to wipe away our tears. He has signed three crucial bills into law, giving hope to all Nigerians that it’s not business as usual. We thank and encourage him to place Nigeria, once again, as the giant of Africa.

“We commend the efforts of VONDEJ in its ardent support for the Tinubu leadership. We however, called on Niger Deltans and Nigerians in general to give the needed support to the Tinubu administration”.