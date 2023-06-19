N/Assembly leadership: PDP select committee meets Tuesday

… to deliberate on minority positions, others

…Tambuwal, Ningi, Moro, Dickson in contention for minority leader

…Chinda, Oke to battle for House leader

John Alechenu, Abuja

A select committee of leaders of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is set to meet Tuesday, to discuss crucial issues affecting the party.

The 181 member strong committee which was put together by the party’s National Working Committee, is scheduled to meet at the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The PDP NWC, on Monday, sent out invitations to members of committee for the meeting.

A copy of the letter of invitation titled: “NWC Select Committee Meeting,” signed by the National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature, which was sighted by Vanguard, in Abuja, on Monday, read in part:

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of our Great Party, the PDP, respectfully invites Your Excellency to a very important interactive meeting of The NWC Select Committee to deliberate on crucial issues of our Party.

“The meeting is scheduled as follows: Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Venue: National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja Time: 2:00PM prompt.”

Those invited for the meeting includes: the party’s Presidential Candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, the Acting Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wagbara, former Senate Presidents: David Mark and Bukola Saraki.

Others include: Former Governors Ifeanyi Okowa, Nyesom Wike, Ahmed Makarfi, Dule Lamido, Peter Odili, Jonah Jang, Donald Duke, Liyel Imoke and Chief James Ibori among others.

Although the agenda for the gathering is still shrouded in secrecy, it was gathered that minority leadership positions in both the Senate and the House of Representatives is among issues being considered for deliberations.

Those being considered for the position of Senate Minority Leader include: Immediate past Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Abdul Ningi, from Bauchi State, the Senator representing Benue South, Abba Moro and former Bayelsa State Governor and the Senator Representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson.

For the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda who enjoys the backing of immediate past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is set to square up against Hon. Wole Oke.

It was equally gathered that the party leaders will be discussing a way forward following the court induced removal of former National Chairman, Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu, the possible setting up of a reconciliation committee preparatory to the reorganization of the party.

The meeting will be the first major event of its kind to held after the 2023 election which the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC declared Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress winner of the presidential contest.