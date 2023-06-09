My worst fear has happened to me – Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu

Sophia Momodu, mother of Davido’s first child, has revealed that her worst fear which is raising a child alone has finally become her reality.

The mother of one made this known during an Instagram live session with fans recently.

She said raising a child alone was her greatest fear, but sadly, that is her current situation after the singer allegedly abandons their daughter, Imade.

Momodu said, “My worst fear has happened to me, so I don’t think anything scares me in life anymore. I never wanted to raise a child alone, and i am doing it now., so what the f*ck is going to happen to me again?

What could possibly happen to me other than my worst fear happening to me?”

This is coming days Sophia revealed her intention to change her daughter’s surname, stating that she had been playing the role of mom and dad to their daughter, Imade.

In a series of recent social media posts, Sophia seemingly accused her baby daddy, Davido, of being a deadbeat father.