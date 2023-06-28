‘My target is to become Olubadan…’, Ladoja breaks silence on Ibadan Chieftaincy row

Rashidi Ladoja

By Adeola Badru

Former governor of Oyo State and the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja on Wednesday, broke his silence over the recent review of Ibadan Chieftaincy law, saying his ambition when he joined the Olubadan line was not to become a lesser king but the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

He added that he is only interested in becoming paramount Olubadan and not an “elevated” Oba.

Recall that Governor Seyi Makinde recently signed the Chieftaincy Amendment Bill that granted him autonomy to present beaded crowns and coronets to Olubadan-in-council in the state into law.

The governor was said to have given his consent to the promotion of the high chiefs and the high chiefs will officially be installed as traditional rulers on Friday, July 7, 2023.

But Ladoja while speaking at his Bodija residence after observing Eid prayers at the University of Ibadan (UI) Muslim praying ground said there is no need to fix what is not broken.

“Nothing has changed, you don’t mend what is not broken, it is not fair to elevate high chiefs to Obas, my focus is to become Olubadan, no lesser Oba.”

“I don’t think it is fair to have high chiefs as obas. Who are you competing with? It is not in our tradition.”

“Ladoja is not interested in wearing an elevated crown,” he said.

The Ibadan high chiefs are Balogun of Ibadan land, Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, Rashidi Ladoja; Otun Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola; Osi Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole, and Osi Balogun, Lateef Adebimpe.

Others are Ashipa Olubadan, Biodun Kola-Daisi; Ashipa Balogun, Kola Adegbola; Ekerin Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade; Ekerin Balogun, Olubunmi Isioye; Ekarun Olubadan; Bayo Akande and Ekarun Balogun, Abiodun Azeez.