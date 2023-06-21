‘My purported EFCC appointment fake news’ – Hakeem Odumosu

A former Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, has debunked news circulating online that he has been appointed as chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

There were media reports circulating online on Tuesday that President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Odumosu as the acting Chairman of EFCC.

But in a statement, Odumosu, who retired as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, dismissed the media reports, saying he was not aware of such an appointment.

Odumosu described the circulation of the fake appointment as an unnecessary distraction by mischief makers.

He stated, “Good Morning everyone, I have been inundated with so many calls and messages between yesterday and today on a purported “EFCC Appointment”. I just want to use this opportunity to debunk this information and say it’s totally untrue.

“This information must have emanated from Mischief Makers and should be totally disregarded,” he added.

Recall that President Tinubu had suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the EFCC.

The suspension was announced in a statement last Wednesday by Willie Bassey, Director, Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.