My music will unify the world – Masky Baron

By Rita Okoye

Afro-fusion artiste Nnachi Daniel better known as Masky Baron, the talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, has said that his music would unify the world.

He disclosed this on Monday as he gets set to drop his first single of the year, Friday 30 July, 2023.

The title of Masky Baron’s new single is “Insecure,” featuring Uganda artist, BOMBA, GIIDII and Nigeria’s latest cat TDOLLAR and it will be released July and fans are already speculating on what the song might be about.

When people asked why featuring a Uganda artiste while we have thousands of Nigerian artiste here and my reply has always been

Music is a universal language that connects or unify people from different parts of the world so I have made that promise that

“My music would unify millions of people from different part of the world, that is my greatest set objectives as a musician”

Masky Baron known for his soulful, emotional lyrics, and his unique blend of Afrobeat and R&B, Masky Baron has been teasing his new release on social media, sharing the song’s cover.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the full song and video, which is expected to drop soon.