My music is to inspire people to love God – Gospel act, Oyelade

Oyelade

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A multi-dimensional singer, songwriter, and producer, Elijah Oyelade has disclosed that his music is focused on drawing people, especially the youths closer to God.

Although the Oyo-born gospel artist’s passion and drive towards gospel music is traceable to his teenage years, he eventually made a professional entry into the music ecosystem in the year 2010 with the release of his album ‘Show Us Your Glory’. Off that project is ‘Glorious God,’ a song that has over the years had a trans-generational impact.

‘Glorious God’ has not only gained millions of streams and views across different digital platforms, it still continues to remain a remarkable sound sang by many till date.

Over the years, he has a total of eight albums and numerous globally accepted sounds, which have formed part of the worship repertoires for churches and other Christian gatherings across the nations.

Elijah, through his music has mentored thousands of young people into discovering their talents, working their craft, and fulfilling their divine calling in music and ministry.

He said: “I want my music to draw men into full knowledge of Christ and his love. My passion and focus remain unchanged, that men will experience the love of Christ through my sound.”

Elijah has remained consistent and continually projects his African origin particularly the Yoruba culture from the southwestern part of Nigeria through his sounds. Not only have his songs received massive appeal across the globe, people of different tribes and tongues comfortably sing his local dialect songs.

Beyond the shores of Africa, Elijah is well respected and recognized as a force to reckon with in the music industry.